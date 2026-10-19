Three trucks collided in the Vinnytsia region; one of the drivers was trapped in the cab

On October 19, near the village of Pochapyntsi in the Zhmerynka community in Vinnytsia Oblast, a traffic accident involving three trucks occurred. As a result of the collision, one of the drivers was trapped in the cab. Using special equipment, rescue workers freed the man and handed him over to medical personnel.

As a result of the collision, the 34-year-old driver was trapped inside one of the trucks. Using specialized equipment, emergency responders freed the man and handed him over to medical personnel.

This was reported with reference to the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Vinnytsia Oblast.

Police are investigating a traffic accident involving an overturned passenger bus in the Svyatoshynsky District of Kyiv.

As a reminder, in the Kyiv region, a prosecutor from the Office of the Prosecutor General was detained on suspicion of causing a fatal traffic accident. According to the investigation, on the evening of October 15, a Renault driver struck a 36-year-old pedestrian near the village of Stavysche and fled the scene of the accident.

At the 194th kilometer of the M-06 Kyiv–Chop highway, near the village of Andriivka in Zhytomyr Oblast, a traffic accident involving a truck occurred.

On October 13, in the village of Nova Vodolaha in the Kharkiv region, a 33-year-old woman who was driving a car died as a result of a traffic accident. Her 7-month-old daughter was hospitalized. The girl had previously lost her father in a Russian shelling attack.

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