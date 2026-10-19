Three trucks collided in the Vinnytsia region; one of the drivers was trapped in the cab
On October 19, near the village of Pochapyntsi in the Zhmerynka community in Vinnytsia Oblast, a traffic accident involving three trucks occurred. As a result of the collision, one of the drivers was trapped in the cab. Using special equipment, rescue workers freed the man and handed him over to medical personnel.
As a result of the collision, the 34-year-old driver was trapped inside one of the trucks. Using specialized equipment, emergency responders freed the man and handed him over to medical personnel.
This was reported with reference to the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Vinnytsia Oblast.
Police are investigating a traffic accident involving an overturned passenger bus in the Svyatoshynsky District of Kyiv.