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News Ukraine

Three trucks collided in the Vinnytsia region; one of the drivers was trapped in the cab

UA NEWS 19 October 2026 21:19
Three trucks collided in the Vinnytsia region; one of the drivers was trapped in the cab

On October 19, near the village of Pochapyntsi in the Zhmerynka community in Vinnytsia Oblast, a traffic accident involving three trucks occurred. As a result of the collision, one of the drivers was trapped in the cab. Using special equipment, rescue workers freed the man and handed him over to medical personnel.

As a result of the collision, the 34-year-old driver was trapped inside one of the trucks. Using specialized equipment, emergency responders freed the man and handed him over to medical personnel.

На Вінниччині зіткнулися три вантажівки: водія затисло в салоні (фото) фото 1
На Вінниччині зіткнулися три вантажівки: водія затисло в салоні (фото) фото 2

This was reported with reference to the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Vinnytsia Oblast. 

Police are investigating a traffic accident involving an overturned passenger bus in the Svyatoshynsky District of Kyiv.

As a reminder, in the Kyiv region, a prosecutor from the Office of the Prosecutor General was detained on suspicion of causing a fatal traffic accident. According to the investigation, on the evening of October 15, a Renault driver struck a 36-year-old pedestrian near the village of Stavysche and fled the scene of the accident.
 
At the 194th kilometer of the M-06 Kyiv–Chop highway, near the village of Andriivka in Zhytomyr Oblast, a traffic accident involving a truck occurred.
 
On October 13, in the village of Nova Vodolaha in the Kharkiv region, a 33-year-old woman who was driving a car died as a result of a traffic accident. Her 7-month-old daughter was hospitalized. The girl had previously lost her father in a Russian shelling attack.
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