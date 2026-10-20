Photo: Vitaliy Kim appeared in public with a bruise and swelling near his eye

During a working trip to the Sumy region, Minister of Veterans Affairs Vitaliy Kim appeared before the cameras with a bruise and a swollen eye. A band-aid was also spotted on one of his eyebrows.

In recent days, Kim has repeatedly been photographed and filmed with visible injuries. However, he has not commented on the cause.

During his visit to Sumy, Kim also paid tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers by laying flowers at a memorial on the Walk of Fame at the Central Cemetery.

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs is set to undergo restructuring following an analysis of the agency’s operations. The structure will be adapted to specific tasks, for each of which responsible individuals and deadlines will be determined.

The newly appointed Minister of Veterans Affairs, Vitaliy Kim, commented on the public outcry that arose following his appointment. The official emphasized that he has been living with the war since 2022, asked Ukrainians to give him a chance, and promised to present a plan for changes in the ministry’s work in the near future.



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