Ukrposhta has launched a marketplace with over 10 million products and free shipping

On October 21, Ukrposhta announced the launch of a new marketplace, “Ukrposhta Market,” created in partnership with the Ukrainian e-commerce platform Kasta. The service offers over 10 million products, and orders will be delivered free of charge throughout Ukraine, regardless of the purchase amount.

According to the postal operator, free delivery will even apply to orders containing inexpensive items.

Ukrposhta cited the example of a package of pepper costing 21 UAH, which they promise to deliver at no additional charge.

The new service was launched in partnership with Kasta. As noted by Ukrposhta, the partners have combined their capabilities to create an e-commerce platform.

The company explained that one of the project’s main goals is to make goods more accessible to residents of various communities across Ukraine. This is particularly relevant for areas where regular stores may temporarily suspend operations due to air raid alerts or other circumstances.

At the same time, Ukrposhta does not view the new service solely as a competitor to existing marketplaces. The company considers traditional stores located near shoppers to be the platform’s main competitors.

Ukrposhta stated that the service is aimed at various age groups—from young people to older adults who use digital technologies.

One of the platform’s key features is the absence of a minimum order amount required for free shipping. According to the company’s plan, this approach is intended to attract shoppers who need to purchase just one or a few items, rather than placing a large order solely for the sake of free shipping.

The company also highlighted its own experience in retail. According to Ukrposhta, sales of goods through its retail network have already exceeded 1 billion hryvnia. In addition, the postal operator sells postage stamps online, including to customers abroad.

Ukrposhta denied using government subsidies to finance the new marketplace. According to the company, the project operates on a market-based model.

The company cited Amazon Prime, as well as the marketplaces of postal operators in Brazil, France, and the United Arab Emirates, as examples of similar models.

Access to the new marketplace is available through the “Ukrposhta 2.0” mobile app. To use the service, users need to install the app or update it to the latest version.

The company also announced plans to attract two million customers to the platform. However, no specific timeline for achieving this goal was provided.

Thus, the new service is designed to combine a wide range of products with free shipping and no minimum purchase amount. Ukrposhta expects this to help attract shoppers from various regions of Ukraine, particularly those who have difficulty reaching brick-and-mortar stores.

This was reported in a company statement.

Previously, Ukrposhta decided to expand its network of domestic parcel lockers beyond the previously planned scope. After installing 601 units, the company decided to add new parcel lockers and increase the number of lockers in existing ones due to growing demand for self-service package pickup. By November 1, the company plans to install another 32 devices, as well as additional modules with compartments in 38 branches.

To pick up a package, all you need is a code from an SMS—there’s no need to install an app on your smartphone. Domestic parcel lockers are located directly inside Ukrposhta branches and are available during their regular business hours. You can find the nearest branch on the Ukrposhta map. To make parcel pickup even more convenient, the company has launched online payment in the “Ukrposhta 2.0” mobile app.

At the same time, Ukrposhta is expanding its network of outdoor parcel lockers, which are accessible regardless of branch operating hours. By the end of the year, the company plans to expand this network to 1,000 units.

This information is reported on the Ukrposhta website.

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