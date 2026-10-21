Daria Sofina, director of the NBU’s Licensing Department, resigned ahead of the raids and left Ukraine

Daria Sofina, director of the Licensing Department at the National Bank of Ukraine, resigned from her position two days before the NABU raids and left the country. UA.News reported this, citing its own sources. According to the publication, Sofina is implicated in one of the episodes of a case involving the state-owned “Sens Bank.”

However, there has been no official confirmation yet regarding Sofina’s resignation or her departure from the country.

Source: UA.News

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak suggested that the NABU searches at the home of NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy might be related to the situation surrounding the companies “Karpatnaftohim” and “SENS Bank.” According to Zheleznyak, Vasyl Veselyi, whom the lawmaker called “a supervisor from Bankova Street,” is involved in both cases. He also cited testimony from the former chairman of Sens Bank’s supervisory board, who stated that it was Pyshnyy himself who brought Veselyi to the bank.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) previously confirmed that searches were conducted at the National Bank’s premises and at the residence of one of its employees. The bureau reported that no one was detained and no charges were filed against anyone, and that further details are not being disclosed in the interest of the pre-trial investigation.

As a reminder, Pyshny denied that he had influenced personnel decisions at Sens Bank.

In addition, searches were also conducted at Sens Bank as part of a special anti-corruption operation by NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

The candidacy of businessman Vasyl Vesely for a position at “SENS Bank” was recommended by Andriy Pyshnyy, the head of the National Bank of Ukraine. According to Shevki Adzuner, Pyshnyy personally introduced him to Vesely even before the interview process began.

The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on Oleksiy Stupak, chairman of the board of “SENS Bank,” in the form of bail set at 15 million hryvnias, which must be paid within five days. The prosecutor’s office had demanded 150 million hryvnias.

Read us on