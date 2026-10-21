The SBU exposed a Russian agent who directed strikes on Odesa and Dnipro and was planning a terrorist attack in Kyiv

The Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an 18-year-old resident of Odesa in Kyiv on suspicion of treason. According to the investigation, he provided Russian intelligence services with coordinates for attacks on Odesa and Dnipro, gathered information about Ukraine’s air defense and defense industries, and was planning a terrorist attack in the capital.

In August of this year, the suspect facilitated a Russian strike on a logistics postal terminal in Odesa. According to investigators, he provided the enemy with the coordinates of a key logistics facility, which was subsequently attacked by Russian jet-powered drones.

At the same time, the young man was tracking the locations of Ukrainian air defense systems and defense enterprises in the Odesa region. In addition, he traveled by train to Dnipro, where he conducted reconnaissance based on coordinates received from the Russian side.

Subsequently, according to the SBU, the suspect traveled to Kyiv at the behest of Russian intelligence agencies to prepare a terrorist attack.

Upon arriving in the capital, he installed a hidden video camera connected to a power bank across from the potential victim’s home. He disguised the device in a juice carton, which he covered with tree bark.

Using this “video trap,” the Russian side planned to determine the Kyiv resident’s daily routine and his travel patterns.

To download the recordings and transmit them to Russian intelligence agencies, the suspect took the camera home. SBU officers detained him on the eve of the planned transmission of the report to the enemy.

During searches, law enforcement officers seized the disguised video camera and a smartphone, which, according to the investigation, contained evidence of collaboration with Russia.

The investigation established that the 18-year-old Odessa resident was recruited through Telegram channels, where he was looking for opportunities to make easy money after being laid off from one of Odessa’s post offices.

According to law enforcement, the young man agreed to carry out tasks for the Russian side, specifically to gather intelligence and transmit the coordinates of important Ukrainian facilities.

Investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine notified the suspect of charges under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—treason committed under martial law.

The suspect is currently being held in custody without the right to bail. If convicted, he faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Comprehensive measures were carried out by officers of the SBU’s Main Directorate in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, coordinated by the SBU’s Counterintelligence Department and under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor’s office.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

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