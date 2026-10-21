Ruslan Kravchenko reported 1.3 million in salary; his wife reported four times that amount

Former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko reported 1.36 million hryvnias in salary for the partial year of 2026, while his wife Oleksandra’s income exceeded 5.4 million hryvnias. Information about the couple’s assets, income, and savings is contained in the declaration filed after his resignation.

In the declaration, Ruslan Kravchenko listed his new wife, Oleksandra Kravchenko, who previously went by the surnames Parovyshnyk and Shovkoplias. She is 35 years old. She is registered as a sole proprietor and specializes in legal services.

According to the declaration, since May 2026, Oleksandra Kravchenko has been renting a house in the village of Kozin near Kyiv with a total area of 292.6 square meters. The property is valued at 22.8 million hryvnias. She also rents a 0.1-hectare plot of land near the house.

Ruslan Kravchenko himself listed his own apartment in Kyiv, with an area of 53.2 square meters, in his declaration.

The wife of the former Prosecutor General drives a 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque luxury crossover. In addition, the declaration states that she uses a gas-fired power plant owned by the private agricultural enterprise “Agrofirma Svitanok.”

For the incomplete year of 2026, Ruslan Kravchenko declared only 1.36 million hryvnias in salary.

His wife’s income was significantly higher. Specifically, Oleksandra Kravchenko received:

3.22 million UAH from business activities;

2.14 million UAH from the sale of real estate;

116,700 UAH in salary from the Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University.

In addition, Oleksandra Kravchenko declared a salary from the private agricultural enterprise “Agrofirma Svitanok,” but did not specify the amount of this income.

According to the declaration, the agricultural firm has been in the process of dissolution since September 23, 2026. Its ultimate beneficial owner is Andriy Zasukha—the son of Tetiana Zasukha, a member of parliament who has served several terms.

The declaration also lists the couple’s cash savings.

Ruslan Kravchenko holds:

120,000 UAH in bank accounts;

$35,000 in cash.

Oleksandra Kravchenko declared:

307,500 UAH in bank accounts;

5,200 euros in bank savings;

$29,000 in cash.

Thus, according to the published information, the majority of the couple’s declared income for the incomplete year of 2026 comes from Oleksandra Kravchenko, who received funds from business activities and the sale of real estate.

This is reported in the registry of declarations.

Former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko registered his primary residence in Vienna after leaving Ukraine. However, as “Ukrainska Pravda” discovered, the Austrian registry lists the address of the company’s office, not a residential address. Journalists speculate that this may have been done to conceal his actual place of residence in Austria.

The Office of the Prosecutor General is conducting an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko’s official business trip abroad.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 970/2026 on partial changes to the composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. According to the document dated September 28, former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has been removed from the NSDC.

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