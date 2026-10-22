The South Bridge in Kyiv was closed due to the threat of a Russian attack

On October 22, at around 11:00 a.m., traffic across the South Bridge in Kyiv was halted in both directions.

The military received a warning that on October 22, the enemy planned to use ballistic weapons from the “Iskander-M” operational-tactical missile system to strike the South Bridge across the Dnipro River in Kyiv.

“Update: Due to security measures, traffic on the South Bridge has been temporarily blocked in both directions,” Biloshitsky wrote.

It is worth noting that at around 6:00 a.m. on October 22, the Kyiv Patrol Police issued a notice to motorists in the capital.

They warned that traffic was temporarily blocked on the South Bridge in the direction from the right bank to the left bank.



“Please take this information into account when planning your route,” the police urged.

It is important to understand that this decision was made following a new massive Russian attack on Kyiv that took place last night.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this time the enemy launched three waves of ballistic strikes against the capital.

During the latest airstrike on Kyiv, the Russians fired 21 missiles.

“Unfortunately, there has been a significant number of strikes and damages in the city: residential buildings, power facilities, infrastructure at one of the train stations and the metro, shopping centers, and businesses,” the head of state said.

This was stated by the head of the Patrol Police Department, Oleksandr Biloshitsky, according to a report citing his post on Telegram.

The South Bridge Under Attack: How One of Kyiv’s Key Transportation Arteries Came to Be.

Video: Russia attacked the South Bridge in Kyiv while the metro was running.

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