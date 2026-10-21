Exchange Rates on October 21: The Dollar and the Euro Rallied

On Wednesday, October 21, the dollar and the euro rose in price at Ukrainian currency exchange offices. At the same time, exchange rates at banks vary depending on the institution and the method of exchange—cash, in-branch, via a mobile app, or through card transactions.

In this article, we’ll explain where it’s most advantageous to buy U.S. and European currencies today, at what rates banks accept dollars and euros from customers, and how much $1,000 costs.

On October 21, currency exchange offices are buying the dollar at an average rate of 45.10 UAH, which is 4 kopecks more than the previous day. The selling rate for the U.S. dollar rose by 3 kopecks to 45.25 UAH.

The euro has also risen in price. Currency exchange offices are buying the European currency at an average rate of 50.90 UAH—10 kopecks more than on October 20. The selling rate rose by 10 kopecks to 51.10 UAH.

At PrivatBank branches, the dollar is selling for 45.20 UAH, which is 5 kopecks cheaper than the previous day. For card transactions, the selling rate remained unchanged at 45.24 UAH.

The buying rate for the dollar is:

at branches — 44.60 UAH, down 5 kopecks;

for cards — 44.75 UAH, also 5 kopecks lower.

The euro is being sold at bank branches for 50.90 UAH—10 kopecks less than on the previous business day. For card transactions, the selling rate is 51.02 UAH.

The bank buys euros:

at branches — at 49.90 UAH, 10 kopecks cheaper;

for cards — at 50.23 UAH, 9 kopecks cheaper.

In the “Mobile Oschad” app, the dollar is selling for 45.30 UAH, which is 5 kopecks more than on October 20. For card transactions, the selling rate has risen by 5 kopecks to 45.50 UAH.

The buying rate for the dollar:

in the app — 44.95 UAH, up by 5 kopecks;

for cards — 44.90 UAH, also 5 kopecks higher.

The euro is sold at 50.90 UAH in “Mobile Oschad” and at 51.05 UAH for card transactions. Both rates remained unchanged.

The euro buying rate has also remained unchanged:

in the app — 50.30 UAH;

for cards — 50.20 UAH.

At PUMB, the dollar is sold for 45.40 UAH in cash exchanges and bought for 44.80 UAH. At the commercial rate, the bank buys the U.S. currency for 44.90 UAH and sells it for 45.40 UAH.

All of the rates listed remained at the same level as on October 20.

At PUMB, the euro is sold for 51.00 UAH and bought for 50.30 UAH in cash transactions. The rates have not changed compared to the previous business day.

At Monobank, the dollar is sold at 45.23 UAH and bought at 44.83 UAH. The U.S. dollar exchange rates remained unchanged compared to October 20.

The bank buys the euro at 50.30 UAH—unchanged from the previous day. Meanwhile, the selling rate rose by 2 kopecks to 51.01 UAH.

The lowest dollar selling rate among the banks listed is at PrivatBank branches: 45.20 UAH.

Comparison of U.S. dollar selling rates:

PrivatBank, at branches — 45.20 UAH;

Monobank — 45.23 UAH;

PrivatBank, for cards — 45.24 UAH;

Oschadbank, “Mobile Oschad” — 45.30 UAH;

FUIB, cash exchange — 45.40 UAH;

FUIB, commercial exchange rate — 45.40 UAH;

Oschadbank, for cards — 45.50 UAH.

The cheapest place to buy euros is at PrivatBank branches and through “Mobile Oschad”—at 50.90 UAH.

Other selling rates for the euro:

FUIB, cash exchange — 51.00 UAH;

Monobank — 51.01 UAH;

PrivatBank, for cards — 51.02 UAH;

Oschadbank, for cards — 51.05 UAH.

If you need to sell dollars, Oschadbank offers the highest buying rate among the banks listed via the “Mobile Oschad” app — 44.95 UAH.

Other offers for buying dollars:

FUIB at the commercial rate — 44.90 UAH;

Oschadbank for cards — 44.90 UAH;

Monobank — 44.83 UAH;

FUIB for cash exchange — 44.80 UAH;

PrivatBank for cards — 44.75 UAH;

PrivatBank at branches — 44.60 UAH.

The best rates for exchanging euros are at “Mobile Oschad,” PUMB for cash exchange, and Monobank—all at 50.30 UAH.

At other banks, the euro buy rates are as follows:

PrivatBank for cards — 50.23 UAH;

Oschadbank for cards — 50.20 UAH;

PrivatBank at branches — 49.90 UAH.

The cost of buying 1,000 dollars depends on the bank you choose and the method of exchange.

The National Bank announced the official hryvnia exchange rate for October 21, according to which the dollar officially rose by 7 kopecks, while the euro rate remained unchanged.

The NBU issued new 10-hryvnia coins for two regions.

The NBU issued a commemorative coin dedicated to Oleksandra Ekster.

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