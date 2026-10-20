Zelenskyy and Vitkoff began talks in Norway

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Special Presidential Representative Steve Witkoff began talks in Oslo, the capital of Norway. Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre also joined the meeting. The talks are taking place following the early conclusion of the previous meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Miami.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff have begun talks in Oslo. Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre also joined the talks. Thus, representatives from Ukraine, the U.S., and two European countries are participating in the meeting.

At the same time, there is currently no complete information about the agenda of the talks or the specific issues being discussed by the participants. Nor have the results of the meeting or any agreements reached been reported.

What Led Up to the Talks

A previous meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Miami ended prematurely. According to information cited in earlier reports, this occurred against the backdrop of agreements between Washington and Moscow regarding diesel fuel. At the time, the talks caused tension in relations between Ukraine and the U.S. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the U.S. side’s decision and stated that the Ukrainian delegation had been used as a “smokescreen” during the negotiation process.

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This situation has heightened attention on future contacts between Kyiv and Washington. It is important for Ukraine that the negotiations take its position and security concerns into account, and that decisions regarding the country’s future are not made without its participation.

What Role Do European Leaders Play?

The participation of Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre expands the meeting’s roster of participants. Both countries are NATO members and are involved in European discussions on security and support for Ukraine. However, the mere presence of European leaders does not mean that the parties have already agreed on joint decisions. To assess the results of the meeting, official statements from the participants or reports of specific agreements are needed.

The further course of the negotiations will depend on the positions of Ukraine and the United States, as well as on whether the participants can agree on approaches to key issues. So far, the main confirmed information is that a meeting has begun in Oslo involving four political leaders and government representatives. Ukrainian media reported on the start of the meeting, citing the TSN television channel.

On October 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Norway, where he has scheduled a series of meetings with international partners. Key topics of the talks include peace efforts, strengthening air defense, and joint production.

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