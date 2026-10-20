The "Ye" Bookstore is closing its branches at the train stations in Kyiv and Odesa

The “Knyharnya ‘Ye’” bookstore chain is closing two branches located at train stations in Kyiv and Odesa.

The company’s press office explained that the security situation and current circumstances make it impossible to operate fully and continue developing these locations.

The bookstore at Kyiv’s Central Station had been operating since February 2025, and the one in Odesa since March 2026. The company did not specify when these locations might reopen.

Source: the company’s press office.

On the night of October 20, Russian troops attacked the Zhytomyr region, striking railway and civilian infrastructure facilities. The strikes caused fires at the sites.

As a reminder, on October 20, a Russian “Shahed”-type jet drone was shot down near Hatne in the Kyiv region. Following this, reports emerged of the UAV crashing onto a road and setting cars on fire.

On the morning of October 20, Kyiv Metro trains resumed service on the Red Line between the “Akademmistechko” and “Lisova” stations.

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