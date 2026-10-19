Singer M'yata spoke about her 18-year-old son's disability

Ukrainian singer M’yata, whose real name is Yulia Zagorska, spoke about her 18-year-old son’s disability. The young man currently has a second-degree disability.

Singer M’yata spoke about her son’s disability

“He’s had a relapse. A very severe relapse,” says Yulia.

According to the celebrity mom, at two and a half years old, her son was learning English and was doing quite well.

“And then, after we gave him his second vaccination, he had a regression. At three and a half, four years old. I started noticing that he was running in circles and jumping in one spot. He broke two couches. And then all hell broke loose. He stopped sleeping altogether. And until he was 5, I didn’t even know what sleep was. His nervous system was so overstimulated. We didn’t know what to do about it or what it was. No one gave us a proper diagnosis,” the singer recalls.

According to Yulia, they simply didn’t know where to turn for help.

Some specialists at the time said the boy had autism.

“We visited so many of these centers, searching for answers. We spent a lot of money on his education, on psychologists, and on helping him adjust. Essentially, no one told us that the child needed treatment,” says Myata.

Time Lost

Because of this, they wasted time when they could have started addressing the problem earlier with the correct diagnosis.



According to the star, this “set back” both the child’s speech and his development.

However, Yulia did not want to disclose her son’s diagnosis.

“Unfortunately, nothing can be changed. It can only be corrected a little,” says the singer.

Until he turned 18, Yuriy had a first-group disability. After reaching adulthood, he was reclassified as second-group, even though the young man cannot be left alone without adult supervision. In addition, the boy is registered with the Social Services Center. His mother is currently dealing with these bureaucratic matters.

In an interview with Slava Dyomin, the artist recalled how Yuriy received a routine vaccination as a child and subsequently suffered two strokes—something they only learned about later.

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