U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagseth has not yet approved the delivery of a large shipment of interceptor missiles for Ukraine’s Patriot air defense systems. Ukrainian officials and military leaders speculate that Washington is blocking the deliveries to exert political pressure on Kyiv, since the missiles in question have already been fully paid for by international allies through NATO mechanisms (specifically PURL).

NATO representatives confirm that military aid deliveries are continuing, calling political motives for the delays unlikely. At the same time, the U.S. government categorically denies the accusations, calling claims of intentional withholding of weapons false.

Source: Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine has exhausted its supply of interceptor missiles for the U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems. CNN reported this, citing a source familiar with the situation.

Ukraine regularly faces a shortage of interceptor missiles for the U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems, but this does not mean that deliveries have completely stopped. Financial Times correspondent Christopher Miller explained that Kyiv is receiving new ammunition in small batches, and existing stocks could run out as early as mid-month.

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