In the Rivne region, a little girl suffered severe burns from an electric shock
In the village of Ostriv, in the Demydivska community in the Dubno district, a girl born in 2021 suffered an electric shock. The incident occurred the day before, resulting in the child sustaining second- and third-degree burns.
The girl was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Rivne Regional Children’s Hospital.
This information was obtained during a follow-up with the 103 emergency hotline operator.
“Rescue workers urge parents to keep a close eye on their children and restrict their access to electrical outlets, appliances, and wires. Explain the dangers of electric shock to your children and do not leave them unattended,” the statement reads.
This was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Rivne region.
In Bila Tserkva, a teenager suffered a severe electric shock on the roof of a train car.
As a reminder, a teenager died in Kyiv after falling from an electric train.
Also, in the Ternopil region, a man died during a landslide.