In the Rivne region, a little girl suffered severe burns from an electric shock

In the village of Ostriv, in the Demydivska community in the Dubno district, a girl born in 2021 suffered an electric shock. The incident occurred the day before, resulting in the child sustaining second- and third-degree burns.

The girl was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Rivne Regional Children’s Hospital.

This information was obtained during a follow-up with the 103 emergency hotline operator.

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