On October 20, mandatory electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect across all regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. According to the National Electricity System Operator “Ukrenergo,” power restrictions for industrial consumers will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. nationwide.

In addition, from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., some regions will implement hourly power outage schedules consisting of one to two rounds for all categories of consumers. Energy officials have urged citizens to use electricity sparingly when it is available according to the schedule and to monitor updates on the websites of local power distribution companies.

Source: NEC “Ukrenergo.”

On the morning of October 19, 2026, power outages occurred in certain regions of Ukraine as a result of a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure. Water supplies were also cut off in some communities.

As a reminder, as a result of a nighttime ballistic attack by the Russian Federation on October 19, the equipment and infrastructure of one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely knocked out.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted on October 19 due to the shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about the Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv.

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