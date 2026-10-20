Zelenskyy to Visit Norway for Talks on the War and European Security, — Reuters

On October 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Oslo, the capital of Norway, where he will hold talks on Russia’s war against Ukraine and the security situation in Europe. The meeting will take place as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts involving the leaders of Ukraine, Norway, and Finland.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy had asked Norway and Finland to organize the meeting. According to him, the talks will take place at a critical time for Ukraine.

“President Zelenskyy asked Norway and Finland to organize a meeting as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts at a critical time for Ukraine,” Støre noted.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb also confirmed his participation in the talks with Zelenskyy and the Norwegian prime minister.

According to Alexander Stubb, the main topics of the meeting will be Russian aggression against Ukraine and the overall security situation in Europe.

“Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and the overall security situation in Europe,” Stubb said, outlining the agenda for the upcoming talks.

Following the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Alexander Stubb, and Jonas Gahr Støre are scheduled to hold a joint press conference, according to the Norwegian government.

The day before, Reuters reported that U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will visit Norway this week for a new round of talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

According to the agency, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of European countries may join these talks.

At the same time, there is currently no official confirmation that Steve Witkoff or the U.S. delegation will participate specifically in Zelenskyy’s meeting with the leaders of Norway and Finland on October 20.

Thus, the talks in Oslo are expected to focus on further diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine and on issues of European security. The possible participation of U.S. representatives remains unconfirmed.

This is reported by Reuters.

European leaders are considering the possibility of direct talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and are discussing two potential scenarios for ending the war in Ukraine. One scenario involves a ceasefire along the current front lines, while the other involves ceding the remainder of the Donbas to Russia in exchange for Ukraine’s potential accession to NATO.

U.S. President Donald Trump accused Volodymyr Zelenskyy of being unwilling to end the war. The American leader stated that, in his opinion, the Ukrainian president has not sought an end to hostilities either now or in the past.

More than half of Ukrainians—56%—believe the war will not end before the second half of 2027. At the same time, 62% of those surveyed said they are prepared to endure the war for as long as necessary.

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