Russian Nazis attacked people three times at a water collection point in Kramatorsk

On October 13, 2026, the Russian army launched three consecutive strikes on the territory of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, targeting a drinking water collection point for the local population.

According to the Kramatorsk City Council, the civilian infrastructure facility, which had been set up by charitable organizations, came under targeted fire while local residents were present there. As a result of the enemy strikes, three civilians—two women and one man—sustained injuries of varying severity. According to medical personnel, both women are in critical condition and are receiving emergency medical care.

The Kramatorsk City Council emphasized that Russian forces are constantly attacking places where civilians are trying to obtain the necessities of life.

Source: Kramatorsk City Council.

From the morning of October 12 to the morning of October 13, Russian troops carried out more than 40 strikes on the Sumy region. Thirty settlements in 20 territorial communities came under fire, and two people were injured.

As a reminder, Russia attacked a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, injuring four patients.

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