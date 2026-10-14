In Kharkiv, an elderly woman suffered fractures to her arm and hip during an incident involving an employee of the Slobidskyi District Military Enlistment Center. According to the victim’s relatives, after the incident, the head of the enlistment center offered them money.

The victim is in serious condition in the intensive care unit. She has already undergone surgery on her arm, and surgery on her hip is scheduled for approximately 10 days from now.

According to the family, the police have identified a suspect—a 29-year-old employee of the TCC. He has been notified of the charges against him and suspended from work.

Relatives claim that after the incident, representatives of the TCC offered money, but the family insists that the perpetrator be punished. They also stated that the center’s employees left the woman at the scene after she fell.

The family has appealed to Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets and intends to seek a reclassification of the case and file a complaint with the State Bureau of Investigations.

Source: Ukrainian News

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a woman embezzled nearly 8,000 euros from her own daughter.

Fake electricity bills: how to avoid falling for scammers’ tricks.

Scammers intimidated a 13-year-old daughter of a soldier and swindled $54,000 from her.

Read us on