Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi thanked the governments of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia for imposing national restrictions on Russian oligarchs, including bans on their entry into those countries.

“National restrictions and entry bans send a clear message: those who finance the Russian war machine should not feel comfortable in Europe,” he wrote on social media platform X.

According to him, Russian oligarchs are financing the war by replenishing the Russian Federation’s budget with so-called “voluntary contributions,” so all of them, without exception, must be held accountable and subject to sanctions.

This was announced by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

The Baltic states are preparing for a possible Russian attack and a scenario without U.S. assistance.

A significant queue of ships has formed near Russian ports on the Baltic Sea. According to the Russian Forces Spotter project, there are about 150 ships in the queue, including 65 tankers and 85 vessels for transporting other cargo.

Russian border guards detained the Cyprus-flagged dry cargo ship Västerbotten in the Gulf of Finland as it was en route to the Estonian port of Sillamäe.

In Estonia, the government removed a mechanism to support passenger shipping from the new state budget strategy. Tallink and the Independent Estonian Seafarers’ Union stated that this decision could increase the likelihood that some ships, along with their crews, would be transferred out from under the Estonian flag.

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