SpaceX, which on the night of October 14 had limited the operating speed of its specialized military Starlink package—Starshield—to 60–70 km/h, has raised it to 160 km/h. However, this is not enough, according to former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

“Starlink operations at speeds up to 160 km/h are resuming. Strike drones and interceptor drones should be back in the air. Now we need to work on removing the speed limit for Starshield altogether,” he wrote.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram.

On the night of October 14, SpaceX imposed a speed limit on Starlink terminals for the StarShield military service package. This was reported by electronic warfare specialist Serhiy Flash, who specified that the limit is 100 miles per hour (about 161 km/h). According to activist, volunteer, and former advisor to Defense Minister Serhiy Sternenko, this disrupted several important missions. However, the limit has since dropped even lower, to 60–70 km/h.

In the Huliaipole sector, units of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces reported problems with Starlink connectivity on the night of October 14 due to data transmission speed limitations. This affected drone control and led to the cancellation of some combat missions.

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