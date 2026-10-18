To ensure adequate protection of the energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region, a special working group has been established under the leadership of Ruslan Oliinyk, Deputy Minister of Recovery. The group includes representatives from the Ministry of Energy, the State Special Communications Service, the State Emergency Service, the State Agency for Recovery, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, and key energy companies.

The working group’s key task is to accelerate the construction of a second level of protection for the region’s main substations against attacks by strike drones, as well as to implement the first level of protection for critical infrastructure facilities in accordance with the regional resilience plan. The main work is to be completed within a tight deadline by November 15. The Kyiv region has received a total of 1.6 billion hryvnias from the state budget to implement these measures.

As part of the implementation of these directives, a financial audit of the completed work, adjustments to the design and cost estimate documentation, and the coordination of the timelines for connecting the facilities are planned to be carried out by the end of October. The tight deadlines for passing state expert reviews and delivering equipment remain an additional challenge; however, the use of standard designs will help accelerate the process of putting the protective structures into operation.

Source: UNIAN.

Back in April, projects to expand power generation began in the capital as part of preparations for the heating season. By the end of the year, the plan was to create new capacity of about 200 MW and strengthen the city’s energy resilience.

As a reminder, the government has streamlined procurement procedures for the protection of critical infrastructure.

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