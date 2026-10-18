Zelenskyy held talks with Trump's special envoys

On October 18, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with U.S. Presidential Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, during which the parties discussed the results of previous meetings between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Florida.

The head of state emphasized that peace is possible only through strength and cooperation based on mutual trust.

Separately, during the conversation, they raised the issue of ongoing Russian shelling and the need to strengthen the air defense system. Volodymyr Zelenskyy underscored the key role of the U.S. in strengthening Ukraine’s security posture and reaffirmed Ukraine’s readiness to continue working constructively toward achieving a just peace.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the U.S. government had signaled restrictions on the functionality of the Starlink and Starshield systems for Ukraine, after which SpaceX technically implemented these limits.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump stated that neither he nor Elon Musk was responsible for Ukraine’s loss of access to Starlink, which impacted its military operations against Russia, the aggressor state.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine currently does not have access to the Starshield satellite system used by the U.S. military. According to him, Kyiv has requested access to the system, specifically for strikes deep inside Russia, but this issue is still under discussion. Rubio also denied that Washington had ordered a reduction in Starlink’s speed in Ukraine

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