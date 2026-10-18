The Moldovan side returned to Ukraine two Ukrainian border guards who had been detained on October 15 while pursuing a deserter on the Dniester River.

The return of the servicemen was made possible by a prompt investigation into the circumstances of the incident and a constructive exchange of information between the border agencies of the two countries.

The incident occurred due to the river’s low water level and a technical malfunction in the boat’s engine, which caused the vessel carrying the border patrol to run aground on the Moldovan shore. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has launched an internal investigation into the actions of the Ukrainian patrol.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Two Ukrainian border guards were detained in Moldova after, according to Moldovan authorities, they crossed the state border in a motorboat. This occurred on October 15 near the village of Holoshnytsia while the officers were attempting to detain a Ukrainian citizen. The local prosecutor’s office decided to open a criminal case over the possible illegal border crossing.

In Moldova on October 16, a drone crashed and exploded in a field near the village of Novi Kodryany in the Dondushy district. The incident occurred on October 16 at 4:22 p.m. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Read us on