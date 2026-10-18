Ukrenergo has implemented rolling blackouts for October 19

The national energy company “Ukrenergo” announced that it would be forced to implement electricity consumption restrictions in several regions of Ukraine on Monday, October 19.

The measures will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. and will include power restriction schedules for industrial enterprises, as well as hourly blackouts ranging from 1 to 2 stages for all other categories of consumers.

The main reason for the mandatory outages was the severe impact of massive Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Energy officials are urging citizens to monitor updates on the official websites of local distribution system operators and to use electricity as sparingly as possible during the hours when it is available.

Source: NEC Ukrenergo.

On October 18, emergency power outages were implemented in the Bucha District of the Kyiv Region. The decision was made pursuant to an order from “Ukrenergo,” DTEK reported. During such outages, regular schedules do not apply.

On the evening of October 17, emergency power outages were implemented in the Obukhiv, Fastiv, and Bucha districts of the Kyiv region. The restrictions apply to parts of the Kyiv region.

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