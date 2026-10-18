Zelenskyy announced European meetings aimed at strengthening Ukraine's air defense

In an evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that strengthening air defense remains the absolute top priority in international cooperation, and that meetings will be held in Europe as early as next week aimed at significantly bolstering the defense of Ukrainian airspace.

The head of state emphasized that European partners clearly understand the need to increase support for Ukraine in order to save lives.

The President also reported on daily communication between the Ukrainian team and representatives of the U.S. President, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. During the talks, the parties discussed the actual situation on the front lines, Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, and key issues regarding the supply of Patriot systems—which are capable of saving thousands of lives and depend on decisions by the U.S. side.

Source: the President’s video address.

Ukraine has exhausted its supply of interceptor missiles for the U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems. CNN reported this, citing a source familiar with the situation.

Ukraine regularly faces a shortage of interceptor missiles for the U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems, but this does not mean that deliveries have completely stopped. Financial Times correspondent Christopher Miller explained that Kyiv is receiving new ammunition in small batches, and existing stocks could run out as early as mid-month.

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