Ukraine apologized for its drone entering Lithuanian airspace

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the incident involving a drone entering Lithuanian airspace on the morning of October 18. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi stated that the drone’s deviation from its original course was caused by the active use of electronic warfare by Russian forces during an operation against military targets on Russian territory.

The Ukrainian side expressed regret over the inconvenience and concern caused and stated its readiness to provide Lithuanian partners with all necessary information to investigate the circumstances of the incident. The diplomat also thanked Vilnius for its support, emphasizing that Russian aggression is the primary source of security threats in the region.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

On Sunday morning, October 18, 2026, Lithuania declared a red air raid alert in the central and northern parts of the country. Residents of the areas covered by the alert were ordered to take shelter.

Following the air raid alert, Lithuanian authorities are investigating reports of a possible drone crash in the Pasvalys district. Local residents sent in about 50 reports, and debris was reportedly found in the village of Juodžionis. The Lithuanian military speculates that the object may have flown in from Poland, but its origin and subsequent route have not yet been determined.

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