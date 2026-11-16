Gardener's Calendar for November 16–22, 2026: Preparing the Garden for Winter

In the second half of November, work in gardens and vegetable patches across Ukraine enters the home stretch before the onset of sustained winter frosts. The main task for gardeners and vegetable growers during this period is to finish covering vulnerable crops, protect plantings from winter damage, and prepare farm buildings and equipment for long-term storage.

General Forecast and Highlights of the Week

The period from November 16 to 22 is marked by a steady drop in temperature with regular night frosts, freezing of the topsoil, and high humidity. Under these conditions, active fieldwork is suspended, and the main focus is on insulating plants and inspecting the plot.

Top Tips for This Week

Finish covering heat-loving perennials, grapevines, and young seedlings once consistently cool weather sets in to prevent the plants from drying out.

Check that protective materials are securely fastened to tree trunks and shelter frames in case of strong gusts of wind.

Completely drain water from irrigation systems, barrels, and hoses to prevent them from bursting during frosts.

Main Tasks in the Garden and Vegetable Garden

Work in the garden (trees and shrubs). In the garden, finish whitewashing the trunks and main branches of mature trees to protect the bark from winter sunburn and frost cracks, and wrap young trees securely with netting or fir branches to protect them from rodents. Also, perform a final cleanup of mummified fruit from the branches, and lay down and bend back the shoots of grapes, raspberries, and blackberries before winter covering.

Work in the garden and greenhouses. In open garden beds, once the ground has frozen, you can complete the pre-winter sowing of cold-hardy crops in pre-cut furrows, covering them with dry soil or peat. Winter garlic, onions, and pre-winter crops are additionally insulated with a layer of dry leaves, straw, or spruce branches. In greenhouses, remove plant debris, wash the structures, and ventilate the space as needed.

Gardener’s and Vegetable Grower’s Calendar by Day of the Week for November 16–22

November 16 (Monday) — Start of the week, cool weather: inspect the tree rings around fruit trees and add a layer of protective mulch.

November 17 (Tuesday) — High humidity: Remove any remaining dry or damaged fruit from tree branches and prune the crowns.

November 18 (Wednesday) — Steady cooling: bend grapevines and the shoots of heat-loving berry bushes to the ground and secure them.

November 19 (Thursday) — Windy day: Check the strength of trellises, agricultural fabric, and the wrapping around young seedlings to protect them from rodents and frost.

November 20 (Friday) — Night frosts: Final insulation of beds with winter garlic, onions, and perennial flowers.

November 21 (Saturday) — Day off for farm work: drain water from containers and irrigation systems; prepare greenhouses for winter.

November 22 (Sunday) — End of the week: Check vegetable and fruit supplies in the cellar; monitor temperature and ventilation in storage areas.

See also:

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for November 2026: What and When to Harvest.

The Winemaker’s Calendar for November 2026: Harvesting Late Varieties and Seasonal Tasks.

The Gardener’s Calendar for November 2026: Secrets and the Best Days for Work.

The November 2026 Angler’s Calendar: Features and the Best Days for Fishing.

Lunar Calendar for November 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days.

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