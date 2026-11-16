A Vinnytsia-based company reimbursed the government more than 4.1 million hryvnias in unpaid taxes

A company operating in the fuel trade and transportation sectors has compensated the state budget for more than 4.1 million hryvnias in losses.

The Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

“Throughout 2023, company officials failed to record non-repayable financial assistance in the financial documentation and did not account for fuel surpluses discovered during an inventory,” the post states.

In addition, the company artificially inflated the cost of goods sold and wrote off funds for consulting services that were not supported by any documentation.

As a result of these actions, the company underpaid more than 4.1 million hryvnias in income tax to the budget.

Prior to the completion of the pretrial investigation in the criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional tax evasion on a large scale), the head of the LLC fully compensated for the losses incurred.

The case was referred to court with a motion to exempt him from criminal liability.

The Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor’s Office oversaw the proceedings.

Source: BEB

Previously, the BEB uncovered a large-scale operation producing counterfeit coffee and noodles under well-known brands.

In Vinnytsia, the BEB seized nearly 820 pieces of jewelry at the Malva factory.

The BEB also uncovered the smuggling of alcohol worth over 97 million hryvnias.

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