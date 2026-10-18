Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated his readiness to participate in new presidential elections if they are held under martial law. Moreover, he considers it his personal duty and responsibility as president to defend the country from the beginning until the complete end of Russian aggression.

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader emphasized his readiness to organize a transparent electoral process, provided that Russia observes a two-month complete ceasefire, so that Ukrainians can freely make their choice.

“Tell Putin: Give us two months of a complete ceasefire, and we will hold elections. And we will, of course, be ready to accept whatever choice our people—the Ukrainian people—make,” Zelenskyy stated.

The Kremlin immediately rejected this proposal: Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian dictator, announced that Russia would not agree to such a pause, accusing the Ukrainian side of attempting to regroup its forces.

Source: NBC News.

American blogger Laura Loomer, who had previously publicly supported U.S. President Donald Trump, criticized his statement regarding the need to replace Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. She emphasized that removing Zelenskyy from power would not stop Russian aggression, as the Kremlin’s goal is to seize Ukraine.

President Trump called Zelenskyy a tougher negotiator than Putin — Interia.

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