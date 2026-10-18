Border guards have identified the checkpoints with the longest lines

According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, passenger traffic across the western border during the week of October 10–16 decreased by 3% to 509,000 people. Despite another wave of massive Russian shelling of civilian and energy infrastructure, the number of people entering Ukraine exceeded the number leaving by 7,000.

At the same time, significant lines of passenger cars and buses have been observed at border crossing points with Poland, caused by forced suspensions of checkpoint operations during air raid alerts. The largest backlog of vehicles leaving the country has been recorded at the “Shehyni,” “Ustyluh,” “Hrushiv,” and “Krakivets” border crossing points. The situation remains relatively calm at other sections of the border, and there are no lines at all at the border with Romania.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Due to the traditional increase in passenger traffic ahead of the weekend, a buildup of vehicles exiting Ukraine has been observed at the Ukrainian-Polish border within Lviv Oblast. Citizens are advised to take this situation into account when planning their trips and to choose less congested border crossing points.

At the “Yagodin” border crossing, two drivers of an international bus were detained after attempting to bribe a border guard with $10,000.

Specialized defense prosecutors in the Western Region—covering Lviv, Volyn, and Zakarpattia Oblasts—have uncovered five schemes involving the illegal smuggling of men of draft age across Ukraine’s state border.

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