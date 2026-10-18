A fire was extinguished in Volyn after a strike on a business

On the morning of October 18, a private enterprise in the Kamin-Kashirsky District of Volyn Oblast was struck as a result of yet another Russian attack. A fire broke out at the facility—the second such incident at this enterprise.

Units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine promptly arrived at the scene and contained the threat. Cleanup efforts following the shelling are ongoing, but firefighters are forced to work under highly dangerous conditions: due to the risk of further enemy strikes, emergency rescue operations have been suspended multiple times to ensure the safety of personnel.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

In the Lviv region, during a Russian attack, air defense forces shot down a drone over Malehiv, after which a warehouse building at a logistics complex caught fire. In Murovane, debris from a Russian drone damaged two residential buildings. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured, and the fire at the warehouse has already been extinguished.

In Rivne Oblast, rescue workers extinguished all fires that broke out following a massive Russian attack. The enemy strikes caused fires at civilian infrastructure facilities. According to the State Emergency Service, there were no fatalities or injuries.

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