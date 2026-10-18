Sibiga called on Europe to completely close its borders to Russian citizens

Andriy Sibiga, head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, called on European countries to impose effective entry bans on Russian citizens in order to protect the European Union and stop Russian aggression. According to the Ukrainian diplomat, Russian combatants, their family members, and individuals who support the war should not be allowed to cross EU borders.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy emphasized that the issuance of non-essential travel visas to Russian citizens should be restricted as much as possible in all European countries, and that diplomats from the aggressor country should be barred from moving freely throughout Europe. Andriy Sibiga noted that every Russian man who signs a contract with the invading army must realize that he will be permanently barred from entering the civilized world.

The Ukrainian side emphasizes that Russia’s attacks on Europe have already gone beyond the scope of hybrid operations, and therefore protecting the security of European states requires decisive joint action and strong pressure on the regime in Moscow.

Source: Sibiga’s post on X.

Montenegro will introduce a visa requirement for Russian citizens effective November 1, 2026. The country’s government adopted this decision as part of the full alignment of its visa policy with European Union regulations.

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