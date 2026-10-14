Ukraine has expanded the list of banned Russian media services

Ukraine has banned two more Russian media services at the government’s request. The National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting has added them to the list of services from the aggressor state.

These are Tas-ix.media and Kinohype.

“Access to these services within Ukraine is subject to restriction by electronic communications service providers,” the Council stated.

It is reported that during its monitoring, the National Council noted, in particular, a Russian-language default interface, programs featuring individuals who pose a threat to national security, films banned from screening in Ukraine, as well as the provision of access to foreign linear media whose distribution within Ukraine is restricted.

The National Council will inform the National Commission for State Regulation of Electronic Communications, the Radio Frequency Spectrum, and Postal Services of the decisions made and the need for providers to restrict access to the websites of these media services.

A list of banned media services can be viewed on the regulator’s website. As of today, there are 80 such services.

The National Council announced this on Facebook.

A large-scale internet outage occurred in Russia following a drone attack on Sberbank’s data center.

Russia has begun suspending services for Visa foreign currency and multi-currency cards.

As a reminder, Russia has once again announced the possible complete phase-out of cards from the international payment systems Visa and Mastercard, explaining that they no longer serve their intended purpose in the domestic market. The Central Bank of the Russian Federation states that such cards have effectively lost their purpose and are expected to gradually disappear from circulation, although the process may be phased.

It has been revealed what the new package of EU sanctions against Russia includes.

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