In Khmelnytskyi, law enforcement officials, in collaboration with the Security Service of Ukraine, uncovered a large-scale fraudulent call center. An organized criminal group posed as employees of government agencies and remotely defrauded foreign citizens out of their money.

According to the investigation, the organizer of the illegal activity was a resident of Khmelnytskyi, who recruited 11 accomplices to carry out the fraud scheme.

The suspects called potential victims, posing as representatives of government agencies or law enforcement agencies, and under various pretexts persuaded them to transfer their savings to accounts specified by the scammers.

The criminal group then transferred the fraudulently obtained funds to bank and cryptocurrency accounts under their control, after which they divided the money among themselves. The organizer used part of the money to finance further illegal activities.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

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