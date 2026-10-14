Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga announced that preparations are underway for the first official bilateral meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar, noting that the time and venue are currently being coordinated in accordance with the head of state’s schedule.

According to the foreign minister, the agenda for the talks includes both bilateral and European issues. In particular, this involves the opening of negotiation clusters regarding Ukraine’s accession to the EU and the practical implementation of adopted Ukrainian legislation on ensuring the rights of the Hungarian national minority.

Sibiga emphasized that the updated legislative framework paves the way for the full resumption of cooperation between the countries in the humanitarian, trade, and economic spheres.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this on Telegram.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar announced that on Friday, October 16, 2026, he will hold his first official face-to-face bilateral talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The meeting will take place in Brussels on the sidelines of the European Union summit, which will be held on October 15–16.

The Verkhovna Rada passed a law regulating the right of children from national minorities and indigenous peoples to receive education in their native language. At the same time, they are required to study Ukrainian. The bill was supported by 266 members of parliament.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar reacted positively to the bill on education in the languages of national minorities, which was registered in the Verkhovna Rada. According to him, the bill strengthens legal guarantees for education in Hungarian and the educational rights of the Hungarian community in Ukraine.

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