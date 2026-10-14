DTEK has released the power outage schedules for the Kyiv region on October 15

On October 15, rotational power outages will be in effect in the Kyiv region for all 12 consumer groups.

Depending on the sub-group, power will be cut off in the morning, afternoon, or evening. For some consumers, two periods of power restrictions are scheduled per day.

According to the schedules published by DTEK, power will be cut off at the following times:

Group 1.1 – from 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.;

Group 1.2 – from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.;

Group 2.1 – from 9:00 p.m. to midnight;

Group 2.2 – from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 9:00 p.m. to midnight;

Shift 3.1 – from 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.;

Shift 3.2 – from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM;

Shift 4.1 – from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM;

Shift 4.2 – from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM;

Shift 5.1 – from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.;

Queue 5.2 – from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.;

Group 6.1 – from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.;

Group 6.2 – from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This was reported by DTEK.

Tomorrow, October 15, measures to restrict electricity consumption will be implemented in some regions of Ukraine.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were damaged, as were critical energy facilities in the Kyiv region. In the capital, the number of dead and wounded has risen following strikes on residential areas.

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