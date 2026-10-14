The husband of Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn spoke in detail for the first time about the tragedy their family endured. During childbirth, which resulted in the couple losing their daughter, the singer’s life was also in danger.

According to him, Fedyshyn went through an extremely difficult delivery, underwent major surgery, and lost a significant amount of blood. The doctors had to work hard to save the singer.

Fedyishyn’s husband admitted that on that day, he could have lost not only their child but also his wife. Iryna underwent a complicated surgery and suffered significant blood loss, and the doctors fought to save her life. “Ira



went through an extremely difficult delivery, a complicated surgery, and significant blood loss. The doctors fought to save her life,” he wrote.

According to the artist’s husband, the family had been eagerly awaiting the birth of their daughter. There was very little time left before the long-awaited reunion, but the couple lost their child.

“I saw her… she’s the spitting image of me… I don’t know if there are words to describe this pain. Just yesterday, you were the happiest dad, making plans, dreaming… And today, your heart is shattered into a thousand pieces,” Fedyshyn’s husband shared.

He noted that the day of the tragedy will forever remain the day of his greatest loss, but at the same time, it became his wife’s second birthday. “God took our little angel to be with Him, but He left me my Ira. And for the fact that she is alive, I am infinitely grateful,” he wrote.

The singer’s husband also thanked everyone who is supporting their family. According to him, the couple has received numerous messages, prayers, and flowers that people have been sending to the hospital. He added that it is currently difficult for the family to respond to messages, but they are reading the words of support and are grateful for the sympathy.

“We understand that a difficult road lies ahead. We’ll have to learn to live with this pain—to support one another, find the strength to wake up every morning, and keep moving forward,” the artist’s husband noted.

Iryna Fedyshyn and her husband, producer Vitaliy Chovnik, have been married since 2006. The couple is raising two sons—15-year-old Yuriy and 11-year-old Oleg. The older son helps his mother with the technical aspects of her concerts, while the younger one is fascinated by technology. In particular, in February 2026, the singer shared that Oleg had modified a captured Russian drone for the Ukrainian military.

This was reported with reference to a post by Vitaliy Chovnik on social media.

A terrible tragedy has struck the family of singer Iryna Fedyshyn.

Marichka Padalko stood up for Iryna Fedyshyn after she lost her child.

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