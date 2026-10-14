Asan Charukhov, commander of the First Separate Medical Battalion, has been appointed deputy commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The corresponding order was signed on October 14 by Mykhailo Drapatiy, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Charukhov is a Crimean Tatar activist and a former trauma surgeon. Prior to the start of the full-scale invasion, he worked at the Ministry of Health, and in April 2022, he joined the military medical service.

In 2025, he took command of the First Separate Medical Battalion. Under his leadership, the unit developed the “Maul” ground-based robotic evacuation system, designed to transport wounded soldiers from dangerous sections of the front lines.

In August 2026, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored Charukhov with the “National Legend of Ukraine” award. He was also awarded the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, 5th Class.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers approved new rules for housing registration for military personnel.

The Cabinet of Ministers also preliminarily approved new rules for military service reservations.

Prior to this, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed a new State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense.

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