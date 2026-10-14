In Kyiv, locations have been prepared to house containers of drinking water, which will be delivered to residents in the event of prolonged power outages. In total, 156 containers with a combined capacity of 247 cubic meters have been set aside in the capital. In addition, if necessary, tankers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine will be able to assist with water delivery.

This was announced on October 14 during a meeting of the Public Council at the Kyiv City State Administration by Deputy Director and Head of the Housing and Utilities Policy Department Oleksandr Malykhin.

According to him, during prolonged blackouts, management companies in various districts of the capital will be involved in connecting the water dispensers. On average, it takes 30–40 minutes to install and start up a generator at a single water kiosk. To do this, the person in charge must receive the appropriate order, load a tested generator, deliver it to the site, and connect it.

“On average, it takes about 30–40 minutes to connect a single public drinking fountain,” Malykhin noted.

At the same time, during severe frosts in winter, problems with systems freezing can arise due to the lack of water flow. In such cases, emergency services, together with “Kyivvodfond,” use gas burners to warm up the equipment. However, the generators cannot operate under constant supervision by staff, as they are delivered to the drinking fountains and picked up after use, and staff do not remain on duty near the equipment at night.

Malikhin also reported that, in collaboration with the districts, they have identified locations where management companies can deliver water containers. The filling points were agreed upon with “Kyivvodokanal.” This will make it possible to supply drinking water to residents of districts where there are no water kiosks or where they cannot be used.

“Together with the districts, we have 156 containers with a total capacity of 247 cubic meters, and we’ve designated locations for management companies to deliver these containers so that the water can be distributed to residents,” he said.

In addition, according to the official, discussions were held last week regarding the possibility of deploying seven State Emergency Service tankers to deliver drinking water if necessary.

This was reported by UA.News.

The director of Kyivvodfond assured that all public drinking fountains are equipped with generators.

The director of Kyivvodfond assured that the water at the capital’s drinking fountains is better than bottled water.

Kyivvodokanal warned of the risk of water shortages due to outages.

Kyivvodokanal explained whether the Bortnytska station could be shut down with a few strikes.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

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