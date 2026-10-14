ARMA is seeking a trustee for the seized assets linked to former Minister Solsky

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) is preparing a competitive selection process to appoint an administrator for the assets of the company “Volytsia-Agro,” which is linked to former Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi.

The list of seized assets includes real estate, land plots, farm buildings, and vehicles in the Kyiv region. The key asset is a grain silo with a capacity of up to 60,000 metric tons, located on a 4-hectare plot.

The property complex also includes warehouses, workshops, administrative buildings, a weigh station, a transformer substation, and other structures. The assets include wheat stored in the silo and vehicles.

The property is located in Bila Tserkva and the villages of Yablunivka and Dmytrivka in the Kyiv region. Solsky was previously implicated in a case involving an alleged scheme to fraudulently sell grain worth 63 million hryvnias.

Source: ARMA

ARMA is preparing to sell nine vessels in Izmail with a total value of over 150 million hryvnias.

ARMA has selected an administrator for IDS Ukraine: a law firm will manage Morshynska’s assets.

ARMA had previously rejected the winning bidder for the management of “Morshynska.”

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