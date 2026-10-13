The Cabinet of Ministers has tentatively approved new reservation rules

During its meeting on October 13, 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution “On Certain Issues Regarding the Organization of Reservations for Persons Subject to Military Service During Mobilization and in Wartime.” The document was adopted after one day of revisions, and the section regarding the revision of the percentage limits for reserving personnel was finalized within five days.

According to government sources and People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the draft resolution provides for a reduction in the reservation limits for employees in several key sectors:

Defense industry and energy: a reduction in the quota from 100% to 85%;

Housing and utilities (heating, water supply, and solid waste management): a reduction from 75% to 60%;

Other critically important enterprises: the base limit remains at 50%.

Instead of the Ministry of Defense and the Interagency Working Group, a newly established Coordination Center under the Cabinet of Ministers—comprising 17 members and co-chaired by the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Defense—will oversee the regulation of enterprises’ status. Its membership will also include representatives from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), the Foreign Intelligence Service (SZR), the National Police, the Pension Fund, and the State Labor Service. Without the approval of this Center, no enterprise will be able to obtain “critically important” status or a quota exceeding 50%.

All ministries and regional military administrations are required to review and agree upon sector-specific “criticality” criteria with the Coordination Center by October 20. Decisions on increased limits will remain in effect for up to one year; however, the exemption will expire if it is not registered through the “Diya” portal within five business days. At the same time, the government has retained the current rule under which employees with deferrals for other reasons (students, parents of three children, etc.) continue to be included in the overall base for calculating reservation limits.

Sources: Telegram channel of People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

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