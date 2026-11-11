A 56-year-old woman died in Odesa after being struck by a falling tree branch

The tragedy occurred on the evening of November 10 in the Peresypsky District of Odesa on Prince Vladimir the Great Avenue. A 56-year-old local woman died from her injuries.

Medical personnel who arrived at the scene notified law enforcement officers of the pedestrian’s death.

Police are currently investigating all the circumstances of the tragedy. The issue of entering the information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—which provides for liability for official negligence resulting in death—is being considered.

This was reported by the Odesa Regional Police.

A scheme involving the sale of humanitarian rehabilitation equipment for military personnel was uncovered in Odesa.

The organizer of a network of illegal gas stations selling counterfeit fuel will stand trial in Odesa.

A Russian strike on Odesa’s infrastructure claimed the lives of three people.

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