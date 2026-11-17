NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated on November 17 that all parties capable of helping restore full operational capacity of the Starshield satellite communication system for the Ukrainian Defense Forces are involved in this process.

According to him, the relevant parties are working to restore the system’s normal operation as quickly as possible. The Alliance is also ready to assist if necessary.

Rutte did not specify who exactly is responsible for the signal speed restrictions or why they have been extended to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

He made these remarks to reporters ahead of a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense in the “Ramstein” format in Brussels.

Source: statement at the press conference

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he had not heard about restrictions on Starlink’s speed in Ukraine.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations is preparing a large-scale investigation into the use of the Starshield satellite system in Ukraine. As part of this initiative, American billionaire Elon Musk, among others, has been asked to preserve all relevant documents.

Meanwhile, American billionaire Elon Musk shared a post claiming that SpaceX made a mistake by providing Ukraine with free Starlink terminals at the start of the full-scale war.

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