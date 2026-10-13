The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on the former chair of the Commercial Court of Cassation. The court set his bail at nearly 1 million hryvnia.

“On October 13, 2026, an investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a pretrial measure in the form of 998,000 UAH in bail on the former head of the Commercial Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court. He is suspected of laundering property obtained by criminal means on an especially large scale,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the prosecutor disagrees with this court decision and will appeal the amount of bail through the appellate process.

The SAP recalled that the prosecution had filed a motion with the High Anti-Corruption Court requesting that a preventive measure in the form of a 10 million hryvnia bail be imposed on the suspect.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office reported this on Telegram.

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