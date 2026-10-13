The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has endorsed a bill drafted by the Ministry of Defense. The bill provides that military personnel will be able to register for housing at their place of service, regardless of their place of registration.

The bill will allow military personnel and their family members to register for housing directly at their place of service.

The bill calls for corresponding amendments to the Law of Ukraine “On Social and Legal Protection of Military Personnel and Their Families.”

The new provision is intended to resolve a legal conflict that prevented military personnel from registering for housing at their place of service after the right to register their residence at the address of their military unit was abolished.

The bill will not apply to military personnel of the Security Service of Ukraine. Once approved by the government, the document will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense is preparing to launch the export of Ukrainian weapons, according to Khmara.

As a reminder, Ukraine is developing its own jet engines for various types of weapons.

We should add that the Ministry of Defense has advocated for maintaining maximum job security for defense industry workers.

Ukraine is also creating a multi-layered defense against jet-powered drones.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has increased its drone purchases by 300% compared to 2025.

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