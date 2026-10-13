In Kyiv, all facilities in the wastewater system are equipped with backup power sources. According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, “Kyivvodokanal” currently has 103 generators on its books.

He inspected one of Kyivvodokanal’s water pumping stations, where generators are used to power the pumps during emergencies and power outages.

According to the mayor, Kyivvodokanal currently has 103 generators with capacities ranging from 15 kW to 1 MW. They were installed over the course of years of full-scale war.

The company also expects to receive additional high-capacity generator systems for the water supply, which are being manufactured abroad specifically for Kyiv.

“The city’s wastewater system is fully equipped with backup power sources,” Klitschko stated.

He noted that generators cannot fully replace the power supply system of an operation as large as Kyivvodokanal. They help during power grid emergencies, but cannot operate continuously, and specialists need time to switch the system to backup power in an emergency.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram.

Kyivvodokanal warned of the risk of water shortages due to power outages.

Earlier, following the Russian Federation’s attack on October 11, four districts in Kyiv lost power.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

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