A 5-year-old boy died in Odessa while undergoing dental treatment

In Odesa, a 30-year-old anesthesiologist was notified that he is suspected of professional negligence, which led to the death of a 5-year-old boy during dental treatment at a private dental clinic. The doctor is under nighttime house arrest and has been suspended from his position.

According to the investigation, in January 2026, the mother of the 5-year-old boy went to a private dental clinic in the Primorsky district of Odesa to have her child’s teeth treated.

The dentist proposed performing the dental procedure under general anesthesia.

As established by the pretrial investigation, during inhalation anesthesia, the doctor failed to ensure proper monitoring and control of the young patient’s vital signs, even though he had the necessary conditions, knowledge, and professional capabilities to do so.

During the procedure, the child’s heart stopped. After performing resuscitation measures, the emergency medical team transported the boy to a medical facility in a state of grade III coma.

The child subsequently died in the intensive care unit.

According to the investigation, the doctor’s qualifications allowed him to foresee the possibility of fatal consequences in such a situation.

The prosecutor’s office also noted that a timely and accurate determination of the cause of clinical death could have significantly reduced the likelihood of complications for the child’s body.

The doctor was notified of charges under Part 2 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—improper performance of professional duties by a medical or pharmaceutical worker, resulting in serious consequences for a minor.

At the prosecutor’s request, the court imposed a preventive measure on the suspect in the form of nighttime house arrest. He was also suspended from his position.

The circumstances of the tragedy are being established as part of the pretrial investigation. A notice of suspicion does not imply a finding of guilt—that must be determined by a court.

This was reported by the Primorsky District Prosecutor’s Office in Odesa.

Earlier, prosecutors from the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office notified a 62-year-old resident of the Kalush District that he was suspected of violating traffic safety rules, which led to the death of a young child. He is charged with an offense under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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