Yuriy Rybchynskyi touched the hearts of internet users with a tender dance with his wife

Yuriy Rybchynskyi, People’s Artist of Ukraine and Hero of Ukraine, touched the hearts of social media users with a dance with his wife, Oleksandra Rybchynska. The couple danced a waltz to the legendary song “Kyiv, My Kyiv.”

Yuriy and Oleksandra Rybchynskyi have been together for over 50 years.

In a video posted by Yevhen Rybchynskyi, Yuriy and Oleksandra Rybchynskyi danced a waltz to the accompaniment of an accordion. Hero of Ukraine Petro Gadz played for the couple. The musician performed the melody of the song “How Can I Not Love You, My Kyiv.”

In the video, Yuriy Rybchynskyi smiled as he danced with his wife, while she, in turn, never took her eyes off her beloved husband. At the end, the couple embraced, and Oleksandra Rybchynska tenderly kissed the poet on the cheek. “May God grant them good health! Dad and Mom are dancing to ‘How Can I Not Love You, My Kyiv’ accompanied by Mr. Gadz. My little darlings!”—Yevhen Rybchynskyi captioned the video featuring his parents.

The Rybchynskys’ dance charmed not only their son but also the internet. In the comments under the post, users wished the Rybchynskys many more years of life together and shared their emotions about this touching moment between the lovers.

“You are wonderful!!! How can I not love you, my Kyiv!!! May God grant you many more wonderful years of life! Under the peaceful skies of Ukraine!”

It’s worth noting that Yuriy and Oleksandra Rybchynskyi have been together for over 50 years. The couple married on April 1, 1969, and in December of that same year, their first child, Yevhen Rybchynskyi, was born. The artist’s son has also become a renowned poet, composer, and producer.

The couple’s son, poet and composer Yevhen Rybchynskyi, shared photos of this touching moment on his Facebook blog.

Yuriy Rybchynskyi is celebrating his 81st birthday.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he is not interested in the Nobel Peace Prize.

The jury of the International Booker Prize has released a longlist featuring 13 translated works of fiction published in English in the United Kingdom or Ireland.

Read us on