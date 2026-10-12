Nine children are still trapped in a school following a shooting in Kropyvnytskyi

As of the evening of October 12, nine children in Kropyvnytskyi are being held at the “Krok” school due to a large-scale special operation to apprehend an armed assailant who threw grenades at law enforcement officers and opened fire with an automatic weapon in the city center. During the explosions and gunfire, the children, along with their teacher, went up to the second floor of the school.

The police advised them to remain inside the building until the attacker was completely neutralized and apprehended. According to available information, none of the children were injured, and their evacuation will begin immediately after the active phase of the operation is completed and the threat is eliminated.

Source: “Suspilne.”

On October 12 in Kropyvnytskyi, a man threw grenades at law enforcement officers and opened fire with an automatic weapon. A special operation named “Grim” was launched to apprehend the attacker. The necessary units have been deployed, and urgent measures are underway.

A video of a shootout involving officers from the Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate in Kyiv has been circulating online.

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