Two schemes to evade mobilization were uncovered in Kyiv: prices reached $12,000

Two schemes involving the illegal issuance of deferrals from mobilization and disability status were uncovered in Kyiv. The suspects charged between $6,000 and $12,000 for their services.

In one case, a Kyiv-based lawyer promised to help a man remove his “wanted” status in the “Reserve+” app and then process documents for a deferment based on caring for his 29-year-old wife.

The client had already transferred $3,000 for his services, after which the “wanted” status disappeared from the app, even though the man had not contacted the TCC. The lawyer demanded another $3,000 to process the care-related documents.

The lawyer instructed an acquaintance—a subway employee—to handle the transfer of money and documents. After the transfer of another $3,000, both men were detained.

Another scheme was uncovered in the Obolon district. A car wash employee promised to arrange a fake hospital treatment in the Kyiv region so that the client could obtain disability benefits based on allegedly serious back problems. The cost of the services was $12,000, of which $4,500 had to be paid in advance. The man was detained after receiving the money.

The three detainees were notified that they are suspected of abuse of influence.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office

Earlier in Kharkiv, a military personnel officer pushed a woman during a conflict.

The TCC refused to pay 15 million hryvnias to the children of a deceased person due to their registration status.

Lubinec explained whether military police officers can confiscate phones and forcibly put people into vans.

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