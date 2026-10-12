Kyiv Plans to Restore Backup Wells in Case of Power Outages

"Kyivvodokanal" plans to reactivate the reserve wells in Holosiivskyi Park to supply the capital with drinking water in the event of power outages or damage to the main water supply system.

However, the company stated that it is currently unable to resume operations at these wells due to the position of the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine. This complicates the implementation of plans to create an additional water source for Kyiv in case of emergencies.

According to Gorkutsenko, utility officials plan to reactivate the wells in the event of power outages or damage to the capital’s main water supply system. However, the ministry is denying access, citing the fact that the area is a nature reserve.

“There are wells located in Holosiivskyi Park. We say we need to restore them now so that, if necessary, we can use them to supply water to the city, but the Ministry of Ecology says, ‘No, sorry, this is a park area; we won’t let you in there,’” the official noted.

As previously reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine renamed the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine to the Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine. The government adopted the corresponding resolution at a meeting on July 17, 2026.

This was announced by the company’s deputy director, Serhiy Gorkutsenko.

Kyivvodokanal explained whether the Bortnytska station could be shut down with a few strikes.

Kyivvodokanal warned of the risk of water shortages due to power outages.

Earlier, following a Russian attack on October 11, four districts in Kyiv lost power.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

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